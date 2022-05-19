Sonar (PING) Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million

Sonar (PING) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $350,761.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,525.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00628010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00485818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,313.78 or 1.87873952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

