SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SFTBY opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

