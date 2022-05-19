Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.97% from the company’s current price.
SMRT opened at GBX 63 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Smartspace Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £18.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.30.
About Smartspace Software (Get Rating)
