SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$3.20. The company had revenue of C$192.81 million during the quarter.
Featured Stories
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.