SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$3.20. The company had revenue of C$192.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.