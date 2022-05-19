Short Interest in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Drops By 19.7%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of WRK traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $59.77.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in WestRock by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 284,521 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.