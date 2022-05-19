Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Decreases By 17.6%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 1,144,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 3.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

