Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 13.8%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $16.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
