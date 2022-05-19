Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Drops By 14.3%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
RKNEF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Optiva has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.17.
