Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Drops By 14.3%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

RKNEF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Optiva has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

