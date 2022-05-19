Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Grows By 24.1%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of VBF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. 37,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,173. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About Invesco Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.