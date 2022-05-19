Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declines By 16.8%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

BDX traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.52. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

