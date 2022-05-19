Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Shares Up 2%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.53). 6,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.05. The company has a market cap of £29.65 million and a P/E ratio of 62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

