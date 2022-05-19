Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 396.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.45. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $272.42 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

