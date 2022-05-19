Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 571,289 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,328. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.