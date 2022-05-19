Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 4,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

