Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $6.46 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,231,000 after acquiring an additional 114,382 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.57. 782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,401. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66.

