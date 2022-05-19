Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1,188.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.50 and a 200 day moving average of $157.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $135.96 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

