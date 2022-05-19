Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 104,412 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 592.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,412 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,639,502,000 after buying an additional 2,847,892 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,881,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.69. 690,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,974,560. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

