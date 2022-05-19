Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,883 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,766,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,603,000 after buying an additional 2,805,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,399,677. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

