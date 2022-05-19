SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of S stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. 22,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,911. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,295,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

