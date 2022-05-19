SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.56. SEA has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 96,997 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,262 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

