Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($79.17) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETR G24 opened at €55.82 ($58.15) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 54.67. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($76.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €56.20 and its 200-day moving average is €57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

