Scotiabank Boosts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$40.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$28.70 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$22.54 and a 12-month high of C$40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$989.38 million and a PE ratio of -86.97.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

