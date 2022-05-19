Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) PT Lowered to €7.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.00 ($8.33) to €7.50 ($7.81) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SCFLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.67) to €5.50 ($5.73) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.81) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.94.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.