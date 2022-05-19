Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 3,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 326,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

STRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $22,602,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

