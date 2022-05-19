Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 652,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

