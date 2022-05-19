Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Shares of STC stock opened at C$10.86 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.93. The stock has a market cap of C$232.83 million and a P/E ratio of -21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.