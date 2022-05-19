Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,602 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,912. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,103 shares of company stock worth $14,671,775. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

