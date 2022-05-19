Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.03.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.60. 8,378,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.64 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,121,158. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

