Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

