Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 15,988 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Boeing stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.14. 8,054,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.28 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

