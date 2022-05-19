Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.53. 726,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,440. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $175.31 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.07.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

