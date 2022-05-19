Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $29.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.65. 970,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

