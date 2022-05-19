Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 93,102 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $117,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,544,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,909,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

