Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 46,865 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 35,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 9,788,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.