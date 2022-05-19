Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Accenture by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 125,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,155,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

ACN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,067. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $269.70 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

