Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.03.

CRM stock opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.64 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,121,158 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

