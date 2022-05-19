Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Down 13.7% in April

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 14,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,121,158. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $157.33 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.64 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

