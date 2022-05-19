SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,021.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $5.59 million and $4,021.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,104.09 or 0.99944014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00035168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00189840 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00090464 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00127202 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00217378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.