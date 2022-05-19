SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $948,047.45 and approximately $208,326.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,163.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00643057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00173641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

