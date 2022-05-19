SAFE DEAL Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.92 million and $44,748.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,583.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00639779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00480812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00032374 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,960.72 or 1.66325898 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009037 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

