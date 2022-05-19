Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Capitalization Tops $337,335.16

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $337,335.16 and $11,099.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,726% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.62 or 0.00658273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00471153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.31 or 1.86301862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

