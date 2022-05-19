Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.68) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.87) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($21.46) to GBX 1,737 ($21.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.35) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WH Smith has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.57).

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,510.14 ($18.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,462.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,509.96. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.31).

In other news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($17.60) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($8,801.78).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

