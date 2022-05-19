Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price objective on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,850 ($96.77) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($87.52) to GBX 6,900 ($85.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($89.74) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($108.48) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,104.29 ($99.90).

NXT opened at GBX 6,302 ($77.69) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,203.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,117.56. The firm has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($68.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($104.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

