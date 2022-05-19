Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

ECN stock opened at C$5.93 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.17.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$87.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.10%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

