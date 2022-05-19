Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 126.80 ($1.56).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

LON:RR opened at GBX 84.78 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 58.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.87 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.23.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($217,988.91). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,547 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($14,301.90). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,850.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.