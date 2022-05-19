Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 126.80 ($1.56).
LON:RR opened at GBX 84.78 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 58.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.87 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.23.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Articles
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.