Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.