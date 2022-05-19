Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,350.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RIO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 102,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $91.09.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

