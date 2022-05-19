RH (NYSE:RH) Short Interest Update

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RH opened at $262.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.67 and its 200 day moving average is $442.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 12-month low of $261.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637 over the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in RH by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RH by 27.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of RH by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.72.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

