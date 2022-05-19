Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.46

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 5337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Several research firms have commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.