Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €119.00 ($123.96) target price on the stock.
Shares of RPYTF opened at $156.74 on Monday. Reply has a 12-month low of $156.74 and a 12-month high of $210.00.
About Reply (Get Rating)
